Only judiciary has the right to punish: Kharge

In an apparent reference to the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the judiciary has the right to decide the punishment of the criminal.

“The constitution of the country has been made by those people who fought for freedom. This constitution and law of ours have got the highest position. No one can be allowed to mess with it. Judiciary has the right to decide the punishment of the criminal,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

“This right cannot be given to any government, any leader or any person who violates the law. Those who advocate the bullet system and mob system only destroy the Constitution,” he said in another tweet.

“Whoever interferes with our justice system for political purpose to intimidate and threaten someone in the society, he is also a partner of punishment along with the criminal.There are courts to ensure that any criminal gets the harshest punishment. Playing with law and order only gives birth to anarchy,” the Congress president said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced concern over the “brazen anarchy” and said the incident shows total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Banerjee, “such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy”.

“I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy,” tweeted the West Bengal CM.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the killing of former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh and constitute an investigation team.

The Hyderabad MP said officials from Uttar Pradesh should not be part of the investigation team to ensure a fair probe.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in presence of the police and the media on Saturday night.