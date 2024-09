Only 2.5 pc of total water available on earth is freshwater: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised the importance of supporting and strengthening the participation of local communities to improve water and sanitation management under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Murmu, who inaugurated the 8th India Water Week here, said the goal of ‘India Water Week-2024’ is inclusive water development and management. She appreciated the Ministry of Jal Shakti for choosing the right medium — participation and cooperation — to achieve this goal.

She said that the goal of reducing the number of people suffering from water scarcity is of great importance for the entire humanity.

The President said that making arrangements for providing water to everyone has been the priority of “our country since ancient times”.

“From Ladakh to Kerala, effective systems of water conservation and management existed in our country. Such systems gradually disappeared during the British rule. Our systems were based on harmony with nature,” she said.

The President said that systems developed on the basis of the idea of controlling nature are now being reconsidered all over the world. “Many ancient examples of various types of water resource management are available all over the country which are relevant even today. Our ancient water management systems should be researched and used practically in the modern context,” she said.

The President said that water bodies such as wells and ponds have served as water banks for “our society for centuries”.

“We deposit money in the bank, only after that we can withdraw money from the bank and use it. The same thing applies to water. People will first store water; only then will they be able to use water. People who misuse money go from prosperity to poverty. Similarly, water scarcity is seen even in rain-rich areas. People who use limited income wisely remain safe from financial crises in their lives,” she said.

Murmu said similarly, villages that store water in low rainfall areas remain safe from water crises. In many areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat, villagers have got rid of water scarcity through their efforts and by adopting effective methods of water storage, she said.

The President said that only 2.5 per cent of the total water available on earth is freshwater.

“Even out of that only one per cent is available for human use. India’s share of the world’s water resources is four per cent. About 80 per cent of the water available in our country is used in the agricultural sector. Apart from agriculture, the availability of water is essential for power generation, industry and domestic needs. Water resources are limited. The supply of water to everyone is possible only through efficient use of water,” she said.

The President said that in 2021, the government launched a campaign with the message of ‘Catch the Rain – Where it Falls When it Falls’.

“The objective of this campaign is to achieve water conservation, rainwater harvesting and other important goals of water management. Increasing forest wealth also helps in water management. Children also play an important role in water conservation and management. They can make their family and neighborhood aware and can also use water properly themselves. Jal Shakti efforts will have to be transformed into a mass movement; All citizens will have to play the role of water warriors,” she said.