Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Ikbal Singh, a wanted in the Red Fort Republic Day case, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Singh carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrest on Tuesday night. It comes a day after key accused Deep Sidhu’s arrest, who has been sent on a seven-day police custody.

Foty-five-year-old Singh hails from Ludhiana. He along with sidhu and others were part of the R-Day tractor rally that breached course and created ruckus in the national capital. His videos went viral on social media where he was purportedly heard threatening cops on duty and inciting protesters to go on a rampage.

Following the rampage, the Delhi Police announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh; and Rs 50,000 each on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence that saw at least one person die and several injured, including policemen.

Police will now probe where Ikbal Singh got after January 26 and who all provided it. Those who provided shelter to him and others could also face legal action.

Punjabi actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu was arrested from Karnal in Haryana. Another co-accused Sukhdev Singh was earlier arrested from Chandigarh.