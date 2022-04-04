One Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid through LOC

The Indian Army on Monday successfully foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani terrorist along the Line of Control (LOC) in Naushera Sector of District Rajouri.

Body of one terrorist along with arms and ammunition has been recovered. The operation is in progress, said a defence spokesman.

He said terrorists made the infiltration bid during the wee hours.

Meanwhile, Alert troops of Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out a joint operation and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a village along Line of Control (LOC) in district Poonch.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that the search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, by the Poonch Brigade of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in village Noorkote of Tehsil Haveli.

During the searches, the party recovered, two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds.

Once again the enemy’s nefarious designs of disturbing the peace process in J&K has been foiled by the alert Security Forces, the spokesman added.

The police busted a terrorist module in Bandipura and arrested 5 terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Three hand grenades and other incriminating material was recovered from their possession.