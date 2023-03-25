On Rahul fiasco, Mayawati wants Congress to reflect on Emergency

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, in her reaction to the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, has drawn an analogy of the development with what happened during the Emergency imposed by the Congress regime under Indira Gandhi.

However, she said such incidents have neither benefited in the past nor are they going to benefit anybody in the future.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mayawati said that the Congress party must think whether whatever happened in 1975 was right and how fair is what is happening now with their leader Rahul Gandhi.

She said that it is unfortunate that earlier Congress and now BJP governments at every level are playing politics of extreme selfishness, not paying full attention to the important work of wider public and country’s interest to remove the serious problems of poverty, unemployment and backwardness.

Mayawati said due to political malice and hatred, the country has neither benefited in the past nor is it going to happen in the future. “So, it is clear that after the independence of the country, in the last 75 years, if the different governments were honest and worked according to the Constitution and democratic norms, then India would have become a truly leading and ideal humanitarian developed country ” she added.

On the 6th anniversary of Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the BSP chief said, “The tall claims being made through expensive and costly propaganda regarding the completion of six years of BJP’s double engine government in UP would have been appropriate if there was a real connection with the ground reality. But this is not happening, there is less enthusiasm and more despair among crores of poor and backward people”.

“Whether it is development, employment, rule of law or one district-one medical college etc., the claims made by the government regarding ‘UP Khushhal’ are mostly on paper and air. The government should pay attention to the real public interest and public welfare by abandoning political and casteist hatred and communal attitudes,” she said.