On PM visit, KTR reminds him of his promises to Telangana

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the Centre should fulfil its promise to set up a coach factory at Kazipet, a steel factory at Bayyaram and grant national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project.

He said unless these three promises made during the bifurcation of the unified Andhra Pradesh were fulfilled, the BJP would lose deposits in more than 100 seats in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

On the first day of his visit to the state on Tuesday, the prime minister will address a public rally at Nizamabad, the Parliamentary constituency of Kalvakuntla Kavitha who lost the seat in the last election to BJP.

Advertisement

KT Rama Rao wrote on microblogging site X that the prime minister’s heart was filled with Gujarat while Telangana continues to get a raw deal from the Centre. The NDA Government not only failed to fulfil its promises but also scrapped the Information Technology Investment Region project in the state.

“When will our Kazipet coach factory come up? When are you going to build the Bayyaram steel factory? When will our Palamuru project get national status?” asked Rao in his long post.

The minister said in the ten years of NDA rule the prime minister not only cheated the four crore people of Telangana but also 140 crore Indians.” In his post, the BRS leader once again referred to the proximity between the Adani group and the Prime Minister. Yesterday Rao had taken a dig at the Prime Minister saying that he had passed on the steering wheel of BJP and NDA to Adani.

“Will you fulfil only the assurances given to your friend or are you going to meet the promises made to the people of the country?” said Rao while comparing the prime minister’s recent announcement on the national turmeric board with that of women’s reservation saying both were nothing but election hype with no timeline given for implementation. On October 1 the Prime Minister during his visit to Mahbubnagar announced the setting up of a national turmeric board and central tribal university.