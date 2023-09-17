On Modi’s 73rd birthday, Yogi visits exhibition on PM’s life, highlights government’s achievements

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, said the leadership of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, has instilled new self-confidence in the 140 crore citizens of the country while India’s global prestige has also gone up. Adityanath made the remark during a visit to an exhibition based on Modi’s life, which was organized at the Hazratganj GPO to mark the prime minister’s 73rd birthday, on Sunday.

Wishing the prime minister a long and prosperous life on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of the state, Adityanath said, “A feeling of respect towards the citizens of India has also been seen in the world.” He also said the people of Uttar Pradesh are fortunate that Modi represents the state in the country’s Parliament.

He said in the nine and a half years of Modi’s premiership, the country’s 140 crore people have “witnessed the emergence of a new India” and “remarkable progress” in the country. The world has also witnessed a new India.

“For the first time after Independence, the benefits of government schemes have reached every section of society without discrimination. Through his innovative schemes and with the programs that have been initiated over the past nine and a half years, the prime minister has brought about extensive changes in the lives of crores of people in the country, including the poor, farmers, youth, and women, especially in villages,” Adityanath added.

The chief minister also mentioned that for the first time in the country’s history, agriculture is one of the priority agendas of the government, while jobs and self-employment opportunities are being provided to the youth.

He also highlighted various government schemes such as the National Education Policy, Digital India, Start-Up India, Stand-Up India, and PM Mudra Yojana, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao for daughters and women, and said these schemes have brought about extensive changes in the lives of the people of the country.

Adityanath also said, “The global recognition of yoga, the increasing inclination towards AYUSH during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the growing interest in India’s traditional practices worldwide demonstrate the new image of emerging India under the prime minister’s able leadership.”

Adityanath also said the present generation is witnessing Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Char Dham of Uttarakhand, the holy temple of Somnath and Mahalok of Mahakal in a new form. Additionally, the construction of the magnificent temple of Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after 500 years reflects respect for our heritage.

The chief minister said due to Modi’s vision, the country is witnessing a new revolution through Digital India. He said the “attack on corruption is an example of this” [revolution].

Adityanath also highlighted the Modi government’s commitment towards the welfare of citizens by providing various beneficial schemes, like housing for the poor, LPG connections, toilets, and Saubhagya Yojana for lighting the houses of the underprivileged.

He said the exhibition on Modi’s life on his birthday “will inspire the people of the state to remain dedicated to society and the nation.”