Reacting to the J&K UT administration not letting PDP activists protest against the new land laws introduced by the centre, former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday lashed out at the government, asking if it wants non-BJP political parties to shun mainstream politics in Kashmir.

“What do you want from us? Do you want us to leave mainstream politics here?” Omar Abdullah asked while addressing NC activists in Srinagar’s party office.

Omar Abdullah said “our” fight was now for the identity and land of J&K.

He said that in several states like Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Nicobar etc people from other parts of the country were not allowed to purchase land, but the protection of land granted in J&K by the Dogra rulers has been scrapped and everyone allowed to acquire land.

He said that the centre had weakened our voice but now all mainstream parties have joined hands on the issue. “Though late, we have been forced to get together and fight for our rights. We are not counting seats anymore. This fight is not about power or chief ministership. People will never forgive us if we do something like that. Had this coming together of parties happened earlier then no one could have played with sentiments of the people,” he added.

He rejected the new land laws and reiterated NC’s stand to fight out all such “illegal moves”.

“This is not the fight for a day or week or month. If we are unsuccessful in this then we will cease to exist,” Omar told party activists.