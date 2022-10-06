Om Birla reiterated India’s support to a rules-based global order

Addressing presiding officers of G-20 Parliaments on the theme “Effective Parliament, Vibrant Democracy” during the 8th Summit of Speakers of G-20 Parliaments held in Jakarta, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reiterated India’s support to a rules-based international order.

It is in this spirit that India has called for supporting multilateralism for global peace and stability so that we can unite to address the challenges facing the world and find solutions in accordance with the aspirations of the people, he observed. Birla said that as India is now chairing the G-20, it reiterates her commitment to greater solidarity and cooperation among the G-20 countries.

Observing that in the changing context, the engagement of the people with democratic institutions has enhanced further through technology,

Birla said to the distinguished gathering that India’s goal is to connect the youth with Parliament and accordingly various programmes are being organized by the Parliament of India for their active participation.

He stressed that during the glorious journey of 75 years of democracy, India’s democracy has become more empowered and vibrant and our Parliament is making continuous and consistent efforts to pave the way for the inclusive social and economic development of the people.

Earlier in the debate on the theme “Emerging Issues – Food and Energy Security, and Economic Challenges”, Birla said that global instability caused by COVID-19 had created a food and energy security crisis worldwide.

This has significantly increased concerns regarding food and energy security for developing countries and weaker sections of society, he added.

He stressed that global problems should be suitably addressed through collective efforts at the global level and our commitment should be to ensure the availability of food and energy resources sustainably at reasonable rates.

Birla further said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has also adversely affected food and energy security in the world. He reiterated that India firmly believes that for inclusive development of the world, such conflicts should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy.