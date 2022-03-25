Okinawa Autotech launches OKHI-90 electric scooter

Okinawa Autotech today launched an electric scooter, the OKHI-90 in the Capital. Touted as “The Responsible Choice”, OKHI-90 is the perfect amalgamation of a Motorcycle and a scooter that caters to the varied needs of city dwellers. The spacious ergonomics of the scooter, which include wide and gripped tyres and a large comfortable seat, makes it ideal for Indian families.

The 16″ stylish aluminium alloy wheels not only add to the aesthetic appeal but also enhance the overall riding experience, especially on bumpy roads, making it the ideal long-distance two-wheeler. The LED headlight is inspired by the Okinawa brand logo. The headlight is equipped with a sensitive light sensor for better visibility in dim surroundings, on-demand night driving, and driving in low-light conditions. The OKHI-90 has a knob-style automatic keyless start for quick and easy start-up.

The OKHI-90 totally stands out from the current lineup of electric vehicles in the country and will give the ICE counterparts a run for their money. It comes equipped with the best of features, including in-built navigation, Digitally informative Speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, Luggage box light,geo-fencing and secure parking. The smart electric scooter alerts the rider with battery info, speed alerts, calls and notification alerts, as well as insurance and maintenance reminders. The user can download the Okinawa Connect App that comes loaded with a plethora of features to enhance the overall ownership experience.

The new mobile application also allows the owners to immobilise their e-scooters in case of theft. It also provides driver score tracking and monitoring, which is especially useful in ensuring the safety of the vehicle’s users. Boasting a glossy finish, the OKHI-90 is available in a variety of colours, including glossy wine red, glossy pearl white, glossy ash grey, and glossy jewellery blue.

Tested on Indian roads, the Okinawa OKHI-90 is a high-performance electric scooter powered by a centrally mounted 3800-watt motor. The scooter comes with two riding modes and can accelerate from 0 to 90-kmph in just 10 seconds. In Eco mode, the rider can easily reach speeds of up to 55-60 km/h, and in Sports mode, up to 85-90 km/h. Powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery and fast charging, the OKHI-90 can go up to 160-km on a single charge.

Speaking during the launch, Okinawa Autotech Managing Director & Co-founder Jeetender Sharma stated, “We are ecstatic and incredibly proud to be bringing the OKHI-90 to the Indian market after almost 1.8 years of research and development. The Okinawa OKHI-90 has the potential to completely transform the user’s perception of electric two-wheelers.

The scooter not only goes a notch up with its par excellence performance but is also designed to be the ideal two-wheeler that customers demand in today’s world. We have combined the power of cutting-edge technology, which is exclusively conceived for urban commuting, with an exceptionally durable frame to make OKHI-90 “The Responsible Choice”. On-the-go high performance, quick charge capabilities and immense battery capacity have been provided to cater to the evolving needs of customers as EV adoption picks up rapidly in India.”

Chairperson & Co-founder of the company Rupali Sharma said, “The electric vehicle revolution demands innovation. As we are heading towards building a complete ecosystem in the coming years, we are excited to be a part of the EV revolution and to bring world-class products to the market, particularly those that are compatible with the current infrastructure, which is right at our homes. We’ll keep innovating so that India can become a leader in the mass-electric-mobility segment. This will enable the nation to responsibly reduce carbon emissions and craft a sustainable growth path.”