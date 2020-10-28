At the rally in West Champaran in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to a random “pakoras remark” thrown at him by from public by saying, “offer some to Nitish ji and PM ji when they come here next.”

A person among the crowd shouted, “they ask to sell pakoras” (referring to PM Modi’s pakoras employment remark).

After hearing a person shouting in the crowd, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks him, “Did you fry pakoras? You should offer some to Nitish ji and PM ji when they come here next.”

The crowd cheered Rahul Gandhi on his response.

He further attacked the NDA government for the job losses saying, “You Will Not Get Jobs in Bihar Because Your Chief Minister is Weak, Alleges Rahul Gandhi in Rally.”

Supporting ally RJD, Rahul Gandhi said Tejashwi Yadav brings a new vision and wants to focus on jobs. “Congress gave direction to the country. We gave MNREGA, waived off farmers’ loans. We know how to run the country, stand with farmers and generate employment, but yes, we do lack one thing, we don’t know how to lie. We cannot compete with him at lying,” he said referring to PM.

“Bihar doesn’t have adequate jobs, facilities, and its not your fault. This is the fault of your chief minister and prime minister. People from here went to Delhi in search of work. Why didn’t you work in Bihar Metro? Because there is no metro in the state,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He also highlighted the plight of migrant workers during the lockdown, the agricultural laws and demonetisation.

The Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Modi on the three agricultural laws passed by the centre. He said that usually using Dusshera effigies of Ravana are burnt but this time he was surprised to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigies getting burnt in Dussehra in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here last time he promised that a sugar factory will be set up here and he will have tea with you all. Do you remember? Did he have tea with you?”

Today, PM Modi is also holding rallies in Bihar and currently he is addressing the third one in Patna after Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.

This time, the contest is between BJP-JDU alliance against Lalu Yadav’s RJD which is being led by his son Tejashwi Yadav and at the third front is LJP’s Chirag Paswan who has decided to contest separately distancing from Nitish Kumar’s JDU.

However, Paswan has maintained to be loyal of BJP as he had said Nitish ki khair nahi, BJP se bair nahi.

The first phase of the polls is scheduled on October 28 while the second and third phases will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results will be announced on November 10.

