Odisha reports Rs 1.24 crore worth digitalized fraud in August

With a substantial rise in online transactions during the prevailing health crisis, digitized fraud continues to soar in Odisha with the State reporting fraud worth Rs 1.28 crore in August 2021.

The Cyber Help Desk of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) releasing the last month’s reported cybercrimes said a sizable bulk of the offences was committed in Bhubaneswar. A total of 64 lakh were digitally stolen by cybercriminals while UPD had managed either to refund or block Rs 9.21 lakh of the stolen amount.

In August, the cyber cell help desk had received a total of 475 complaints related to online fraud August. While 245 were from Bhubaneswar, the remaining 230 were from other parts of the State, said the help desk officials.

In view of rising in cyber frauds during pandemics, Odisha police had earlier warned the people to protect themselves to ensure that they do not fall prey to the devious ploy of online fraudsters.

The cybercriminals are exploiting the second wave of the COVID-19 health crisis to deceive gullible people through internet banking, mobile banking transactions. Besides, instances are trickling in on the act of deception of COVID vaccine registration and other COVID-related medical and relevant support said, senior police officials.

Besides, there are reports of fake websites laying claim to provide Covid medicine and medical oxygen support against prepayment. Everybody needs to be extra-cautious and cross-check their antecedents. One should refrain from prepayment before the delivery of the consignment, they said.

The cybercriminals’ floating websites have also been deceiving people by seeking donations for charity causes. The donors must verify the authenticity of such websites or callers before donating money, they added.