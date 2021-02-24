The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to withdraw the COVID-related governmental benefits and privileges to the healthcare workers and frontline warriors who are reluctant in getting the shots.

“Those who have been registered for vaccination but are now willfully refusing the same without any genuine grounds (of a contra-indication condition) will henceforth cease to enjoy privileges granted by the government in case Of COVID infection. The privileges and benefits include free treatment for COVID infection, period of isolation treatment counted as duty, financial and other benefits in case of death”, stated Additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department, P K Mohapatra in a letter to all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners.

Odisha stands third in terms of performance among the states in the ongoing countrywide vaccination drive. However it has come to notice that despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, few registered Health Care Workers & Front Line Workers have not taken the first dose of COVID vaccination, Mahapatra stated in the letter.

“If we don’t utilize the allocated to us, we will be missing out on a critical opportunity to fight the pandemic. Further those who remain unvaccinated put both their community and their workplace at risk Of COVID transmission”, Mahapatra noted.