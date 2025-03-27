Odisha Cong protests against MLAs suspension turns violent

Several Congress workers were injured in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday after their protest against the suspension of 14 party MLAs from the state assembly turned violent.

As the protest escalated, police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators. Clashes erupted between the Congress workers and security personnel, with protesters hurling plastic chairs at the police. Several protesters reportedly sustained injuries. Advertisement

Advertisement

The legislators were suspended allegedly for demanding the formation of a House Committee to investigate crimes against women in the last eight months of the BJP rule.Lashing out at the BJP-led state government, Ajay Kumar Lallu, in-charge of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “Congress workers are not afraid of police lathicharge or water cannons. The government’s failure on women’s safety has been exposed.”

Taking a dig at the government over the heavy security deployment at the protest site, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das remarked, “If the force deployed to stop our workers had been deployed for the people, crimes against women would have been reduced.”