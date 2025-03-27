Odisha Cong protests against MLAs suspension turns violent

As the protest escalated, police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators. Clashes erupted between the Congress workers and security personnel, with protesters hurling plastic chairs at the police. Several protesters reportedly sustained injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taking a dig at the government over the heavy security deployment at the protest site, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das remarked, “If the force deployed to stop our workers had been deployed for the people, crimes against women would have been reduced.”
Reacting to the mass suspension of all its 14 legislators, the Odisha Congress questioned the government’s stance on women’s safety and accused it of turning a blind eye to the crime against women.“All 14 elected Congress MLAs suspended… What was their crime? Demanding a House Committee to ensure the safety of our mothers and daughters in Odisha. That’s it. Women and children are being subjected to relentless exploitation and violence across Odisha, yet the misrule expert BJP government continues to turn a blind eye,” the party stated.
“When we demanded a committee in the Assembly to ensure justice and accountability, they chose to suspend all our MLAs. More than 64,000 women are missing in Odisha. Every day, women are being gang-raped. When did speaking about women’s safety become a crime in the state?” the Congress added.
Advertisement