Odisha CM takes part in last rites of Pahalgam terror victim, announces Rs 20 lakh for bereaved family, job for widow

The last rites of 41-year-old Prashant Satpathy, who was gunned down in Baisaran meadow of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by terrorists on 22 April right before his spouse and minor son, were performed on Thursday in his native Ishani village in Remuna block of Odisha’s Balasore district. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi took part in the funeral ceremony.

There was an outpouring of grief and a visible show of anger over the barbaric killing of innocents as hundreds of people gathered to mourn Prashant’s tragic death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, after taking part in the last rites of the deceased tourist, announced Rs 20 lakh financial assistance for the family of Prashant Satpathy.

The state government would provide a job for Satpathy’s wife Priya Darshani Achariya, and take care of the education of their nine-year-old son Tanuj, CM Majhi later announced.

“I strongly condemn the incident, and the state government solidly stands with the family of Prashant Satpathy at this hour of crisis. The state will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh, a job for his wife, and take care of his son’s education,” the CM told reporters.

The mortal remains were brought back from Srinagar late last night, and Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, flanked by Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, State BJP unit President Manmohan Samal, was also present to pay tribute.

A pall of gloom prevailed at Prashant’s family’s modest house in Ishani village. The heart-rending scene was witnessed as Prashant’s widow clung to her deceased husband’s mortal remains, refusing to let go for the last rites. The deceased’s wife, Priya Darshani, also fainted while talking to Chief Minister Majhi.

The mourners, including Chief Minister Majhi, took part in the procession to the cremation ground, where the last rites of Prashant were conducted as a sombre atmosphere prevailed at the nondescript village in the northern part of Odisha.