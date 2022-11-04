Odisha CID-CB nabs cyber criminal from Kolkata

The Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Crime Branch on Friday arrested a cyber criminal from Kolkata on the charge of defrauding a Bhubaneswar-based senior lawyer to the tune of Rs. 74 lakh.

The accused identified as Prasant Dwivedi is being brought on transit remand to Cuttack. The victim, Ramballav Rath (63), a resident of Forest Park area, had registered a complaint after he found that he was deceived by the fraudster.

Rath used to receive frequent calls from different mobile numbers since May 2018 identifying themselves as officials of Kotak Mahindra, Maxseuro, Investment Solutions NPCI, FNF Solutions, FTD Services, Capital Services etc.

He was enticed to deposit a processing amount etc. to clear up his huge Insurance benefits. In the process, he deposited a sum of more than Rs.74 lakhs in installments to different given fraudulent accounts. The fraudsters had managed to siphon off the money sharing several fraud email Ids, fake official letters etc.

The CID-CB had earlier arrested Dharmendra Kumar (36) from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in this connection. Kumar had created a fake domain IRDA (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) and created a fake email Id viz. ‘IRDAl.org’ with his own credentials and had sold the email id and password to one Prasant Dwivedi of Lucknow, currently residing at Kolkata and in the process received sale proceeds from Prasant’s account.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether there thrives a wider network and the volume of the fraud perpetrated by the fraudsters.