Odisha celebrates Sri Jagannath culture in ‘Aam Odisha Naveen Odisha’ initiative

To preserve, protect, and propagate the unique culture of Sri Jagannath, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government’s “Aam Odisha Naveen Odisha” scheme has launched special programs across the state.

From January 6 to 16, Gram Panchayats and Blocks will host a variety of events celebrating Sri Jagannath culture, inviting devotees to participate in this cultural program.

One key initiative involves collecting Arua rice and Guava from each family in all villages covered by the Panchayat Samiti.

The devotional ceremony kicked off on Saturday, with offering chariots visiting Tri Nandik Village, Kanchuru Village, Dayapalli Village, and Godrapalli Village.

A large crowd gathered to witness the chariot carrying the Lord’s commandments from the beautiful Madhav Temple at Nandik village.

District Council Ganjam’s Mr. V. Kirti Bhashan Mahadaya inaugurated the event, setting the stage for a vibrant celebration. Mr. Surendra Nath Pradhan, an Advisor to the Agricultural Marketing Organization, and other dignitaries graced the occasion, adding to the festivity.

The offering chariots journeyed through each village, collecting offerings from devotees in a devotional atmosphere.

Following the first chariot’s success, Kanchu village saw its own chariot traverse the village, bringing the community together to celebrate their cherished traditions.

In the afternoon, a third chariot began its journey from Melipalli village, spreading the joy of Jagannath culture throughout the village.

The remaining villages, Ralb villages, and Durbandhan villages under the Gram Panchayat will welcome the Pradhan Rath on January 7th, 2024. This ongoing journey promises to immerse each village in the rich tapestry of Jagannath culture, fostering a sense of community and pride in Odisha’s heritage.