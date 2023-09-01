NSS to mainatian equidistant policy in Puthuppally bypoll

Dismissing reports claiming that the Nair Service Society (NSS), the powerful organisation of the Hindu Nair Community, has decided to support the BJP in Puthuppally bypoll as baseless, general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation won’t give up its decade-old equidistant policy.

“NSS will uphold its equidistance policy in Puthuppally too. Reports claiming that NSS has decided to support BJP in Puthuppally bypoll are baseless,” NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said in a press release on Friday.

“The NSS has a politically equidistant stance in the Puthupally bypoll as well. NSS activists are free to believe in their brand of politics and exercise their franchise. However, the NSS won’t back any political party,” Sukumaran Nair further said in the press release.

Advertisement

There were reports in the media that in the backdrop of Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer’s controversial remarks on Lord Ganesha, the NSS has decided to support the BJP in Puthuppally bypoll to be held on 5 September.

Speaker Shamseer has been accused of insulting Hindu god, Lord Ganesha. During the inauguration of the Vidyajyothi programme held at a school at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam district last month, Shamseer termed Hindu god ‘Ganesha’ as myth which lack scientific facts.