Now Ministers, MLAs to pay tax on income as HP govt amends law

The Ministers and MLAs in Himachal Pradesh will have to pay income tax on salaries and other allowances which was earlier being paid by the government as the Cabinet on Thursday gave nod to amend the existing law.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said the Cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (HP) Act 2000, Section 11-A of the HP Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971 relating to Income Tax which is presently being paid by the state government and now it will be paid by the individual members.

The Cabinet gave its approval to start one Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in every Assembly Segment of the State. These Mobile Clinics would have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription including dispensing of medicine, basic laboratory services, vaccination facilities and procedures by a general practitioner/specialist Doctor to those in remote areas having little access to medical facilities. This would go a long way in improving access and coverage of health services in rural areas.

It decided to grant higher pay structure to the categories of Police Constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing grant of higher pre-revised pay band and Grade Pay to Constables on notional basis, since the new HP (Revised Pay) Rules-2022 have come into force on 1st January,2022 effective from 1st January, 2016.

The Constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for amendment in Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojana-2022 to ensure maximum coverage of eligible categories. It was decided that the grant to women and handicapped be increased to 35 per cent and the grant to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been increased to 30 per cent.

Apart from this, approval has been given to include a minimum unit of 3 buffalo /3 cows in tribal areas of the state and minimum unit of 5 cows / 5 buffalo in other areas of the state under the Unnat Diary Development Project. Under this activity, grants have also been approved for the purchase of animals. In addition, activities including mechanized farm equipment, combines and harvesters used for farming.

The Cabinet gave its approval to draft a policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in the Public Works department for maintenance of roads and other official works and they would be appointed on honorarium of Rs 4,500.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade sub development block Udaipur Lahaul Spiti to Development Block to facilitate the people of the area.

It also gave its approval to the guidelines for regulating the nominations/appointments and other terms and conditions of services of Chairman, Member Secretary, Non-official and other members in the State Pollution Control Board for smooth functioning of the board.

The Cabinet gave its approval to provide ‘No Default Guarantee’ in favour of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation for raising term loan of Rs 69 crore at interest rate of 6.71 per cent per annum to purchase 200 buses and 5 tempo travelers.

The Cabinet gave its approval for amendments in Sub Rule (1) and (2) of Rules-16 and sub-rule (3) of Rules-26 of HP Municipal Corporation Election Rules-2012.

In order to give a boost to horticulture activities in the state and to make the department more vibrant, the Cabinet decided to create three zones of the Horticulture department at Kangra, Shimla and Mandi. The Shimla Zone would be headed by Director Horticulture and would cover Shimla, Kinnaur, Sirmour, Solan districts and Spiti valley of Lahaul Spiti district, Dharamshala Zone would be headed by Additional Director, Dharamshala and would cover Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una Districts, whereas Mandi Zone headed by Joint Director Horticulture Mandi would cover Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur districts and Lahaul valley of Lahaul Spiti district.

In order to give boost to industrial development in the State and do provide better investment opportunities to the entrepreneurs, the Cabinet gave its approval to amend ‘HP Industrial Development Policy-2019’ and ‘Rules regarding grant of incentives and Concessions and facilities for investment promotion and also approved to extend ‘HP Industrial Investment Policy-2019’ upto 31st December 2025.

The Cabinet decided that the services of already engaged SMC teachers on period basis in Elementary/Higher education departments for the academic session 2022-23 be continued.