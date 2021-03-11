As the excitement for the elections grows, with both the Trinamul Congress and the CPIM declaring their candidates for Siliguri, residents of the town now wait with bated breath for the BJP to come up with its candidate for the high-profile seat.

While the Trinamul Congress has fielded Prof Om Prakash Mishra, the CPIM has chosen five-time MLA Asok Bhattacharya.

As soon as Darjeeling’s BJP MP Raju Bista arrived at the Bagdogra Airport after attending important party meetings in Delhi and Kolkata today, reporters crowded him and asked who would contest the Assembly elections in Siliguri for the BJP.

In reply, Bista, who is also the party’s national spokesperson, said: “Crime rate in Siliguri is on the rise, and there is an acute problem of traffic congestion, but there is no solution, no sufficient toilets, problems at the airport, no adequate drinking water supply, problem in education and health infrastructure. Nothing has been done properly in the last 44 years ruled by the Left Front and the Trinamul Congress.”

“BJP will nominate such a candidate who will understand those problems of Siliguri and work hard to resolve them. I can also say that the party will nominate a candidate for the Siliguri Assembly segment as per my dream, who will also fulfill the dream of my party for the development of Siliguri.” BJP is not at all a private limited company like the TMC run by Didi and Bhatija. Both the state and the central BJP leadership will finally choose and nominate its candidate here,” he added.

According to him, there is a long list of candidates from Siliguri, and that the party is still examining all before selecting one by considering various angles. “Try as much as you can, but I will not name the candidate now,” Bista said.