Notification issued for 3rd phase LS polls in UP

Election Commission of India on Friday issued notification for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh where polling will be held for 10 seats on May 7.

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said here that with the issuance of the notification, the process of nomination has started in these constituencies.

Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the third phase in UP are Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

Out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase, 8 seats are of general category and rest 2 are reserved for Scheduled Caste. These 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the third phase fall under 12 districts of Moradabad, Sambhal, Hathras, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kasganj, Badaun and Bareilly.

The Chief Electoral Officer said as per the election schedule set by the Election Commission of India, the last date for filing nominations for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase is April 19. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 20 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22.

The third phase of voting will be held on May 7.

He said that there are 1.89 crore voters in the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the third phase, of which 1.01 crore are male, 87.48 lakh are female and 752 are of third gender. There are a total of 12,339 polling stations and 20,415 polling booths in these constituencies.

The CEO said for the general election, each candidate from general category will have to deposit Rs 25,000 and SC/ST, will have to deposit Rs 12,500. Candidates of national/state parties will require one elector of the constituency as proposer and registered unrecognized political parties and independent candidates will require 10 proposers. The maximum limit of expenditure per candidate in the Lok Sabha constituency is fixed at Rs 95 lakh.