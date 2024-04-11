Notification for 3rd phase of LS polls on Friday

The notification for the third phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections will be issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

The filing of nominations for the third phase of polling will begin with the issue of the notification.

“Nominations for the third Phase of General Elections 2024 will begin tomorrow. The Gazette notification for 94 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) across 12 States/UTs going for polls in the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued tomorrow,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

The poll panel also informed that separate notification for the adjourned poll in Betul PC of Madhya Pradesh will also be issued on Friday.

Election for Betul parliamentary seat which was to be held in the second phase was adjourned due to the death of a contesting candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“The polling in these 94 PCs along with an adjourned poll in Betul seat will take place on 7th May,” it said.

The States/UTs included in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the ECI, the last date of filing nominations is 19th April. The date for scrutiny of nominations is 20th April.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.