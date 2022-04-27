Why should not we release Perarivalan: SC asks Central Govt

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, questioned the Centre as to why thisrelease Perarivalan court should not release the convict (Perarivalan) after observing that the issue was caught between who should decide his release.

“We are giving you more time to file your response in the issue,” the bench of the Supreme Court said. The Supreme Court was hearing the plea by Perarivalan, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, for his early release.

The Supreme Court today directed the Central Government to make its stand clear within a week, with respect to the position regarding the release of A G Perarivalan, a convict in the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case.

“Why should not we release, the petitioner (Perarivalan)? Why should he be caught between the issue of, as to who should decide release issue?,” the bench led by Justice Rao said.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre as to does the State Governor have the power to send the recommendation sent by the State Cabinet to the President without taking a decision?, and posted the matter for further hearing to May 04, Wednesday.

Senior Counsel for Perarivalan, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, argued before the Supreme Court that there is no decision taken by the state Governor so far, the Union Home Ministry noted that the Governor has referred the matter to the President, but this was without the decision despite binding State Cabinet order.

“The convict’s conduct is good during his 36 years in jail. It is exemplary. It is a fit case to release him,” Shankarnarayan argued before the Supreme Court, and pleaded for his release. The Supreme Court also today asked the Tamil Nadu State Government, to apprise it as to who should and would take decision about his release.

“Please make submissions on who should make a decision in the issue,” the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu State lawyer. State of Tamil Nadu’s Counsel, Rakesh Dwivedi, argued that for some reasons if constitutional matters are involved, then they can be referred to the President but again only for bills.

Dwivedi argued that only one provision wherever Governor can reserve, but that’s only an executive power with respect to bill under article 201, else question of referring to President doesn’t apply at all.

The Supreme Court also questioned that those in jail for more than 25 years, why don’t we release and dispose of cases? Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Natraj, for the Centre, said that under Article 72, the President has to decide Governor’s decisions.

The Centre also submitted to the Supreme Court that the President has the power to release and it was laid down in statute and Guidelines. Objecting to it, Shankarnarayan said, if his argument has to be accepted, then every Criminal conviction will be decided by the central government.

The Supreme Court observed that the decision will have far reaching Implications and granted more time to the Centre to file its response on the issue.

Initially, Perarivalan (51) was sentenced to death for his involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. But in 2014, his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. Perarivalan was on life imprisonment along with Murugan and Santhan who were the other two convicts of the same case. Perarivalan was charged with bringing and supplying two batteries which were used to detonate the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi.