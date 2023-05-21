A day after being sworn in as the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minsiter, DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that he is “not happy” even after the party’s thumping victory in the state adding that the next target is the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated next year.

Addressing the party cadre in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “We got 135 plus seats in the Assembly elections, but I am not happy, don’t come to my or Siddaramaiah’s house. Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections and we must fight well.” Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with Shivakumar paid their tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that no one from BJP has lost their life due to terrorism but they keep saying that Congress supports terrorism.

“PM Modi speaks about terrorism, no one from BJP has ever lost their life due to terrorism. BJP keeps saying that we support terrorism but many Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi died in terror attacks,” said Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party’s thumping victory in the Assembly elections, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other eight MLAs.