Not any party affilition, will fulfil this responsibility well: Owaisi on being named in all-party delegation on Op Sindoor

After being named as member of an all-party delegation to spread India’a message on terrorism and Operation Sindoor, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said that he will fulfill the responsibility well.

Addressing a press briefing in Hyderabad, Owaisi said: “This is not about any party affiliation… We will have a more detailed meeting before leaving… This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well.”

Owaisi further informed that he will be part of the delegation led by BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda and the grohp will include Nishikant Dubey, Rekha Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others as its memebers.

“…As of now, I know that the group I belong to will be headed by my good friend Baijayant Jay Panda. I think this group will include Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ghulam Nabi Azad,” he said.

The Jay Panda-led group will visit UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Denmark.”

The central government has formed seven all-party delegations tasked with spreading India’s point of view on Operation Sindoor. Members from different parties, prominent politicians, and distinguished diplomats will be members of these delegations.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jay Panda, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde will lead these all-party delegations.

Making the formal announcement of the government’s move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country stands united in moments that matter the most.

“Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism.

A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences,” the minister added.