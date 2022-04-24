Norwegian Foreign Minister to take part in Raisina Dialogue

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt along with a high-level business delegation will visit India from April 25-27 to take part in Raisina Dialogue.

To coincide with the visit, a Business Seminar on April 25 at the Leela Palace, is planned by Innovation Norway, India.

The seminar will include a CEO/Executive Round Table followed by an open Energy Session with representation from the Indian industry and government.

A reception for the seminar participants will be hosted in the evening by Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund, at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi.

The meetings are planned with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy are planned for April 25, 26.

On April 27, an Energy Seminar and a seminar on Circular Economy is planned at the Taj Lands End, Band Stand, Bandra West, Mumbai.

The event in Mumbai will also include a visit to the Tata Experience Centre (TXC) at the iconic Bombay House, the corporate headquarters of Tata Group. A reception will be hosted on the evening of the 27 April by Consul General Arne Jan Flølo, at the Taj Lands End.

Greenstat Hydrogen, India (Norwegian company) set up a Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen (COE-H) including CCUS and Fuel Cells at Indian Oil R&D. The CoE-H will facilitate the transfer and sharing of technology, know-how and experience through the green hydrogen value chain and other relevant technologies including hydrogen storage and fuel cells