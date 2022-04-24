Norway looking for Green Hydrogen opportunities in India

Norway is looking for Green Hydrogen opportunities in India, Vegard Frihammer, founder and CEO, Greenstat Norway said on Sunday.

“We need a market where we can collaborate and that is what we found in India,” he told the Statesman.

Talking about his country’s experience in the Hydrogen economy, Frihammer said the main focus area of his country is the maritime sector along with Industry.

Explaining Greenstat Hydrogen arrangements with India, Sturle Pedersen, Chair of the Board, Greenstat Hydrogen India, said Greenstat is working to bring technology to India, not only to bring technology here but to manufacture and assemble.

Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, and Dr. JP Gupta, Chair, Environment Committee, PHDCCI also shared their expertise about the Green Hydrogen.

Greenstat Hydrogen, India (Norwegian company) set up a Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen (COE-H) including CCUS and Fuel Cells at Indian Oil R&D. The CoE-H will facilitate the transfer and sharing of technology, know-how, and experience through the green hydrogen value chain and other relevant technologies including hydrogen storage and fuel cells.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt along with a high-level business delegation will visit India from April 25-27 to take part in Raisina Dialogue.