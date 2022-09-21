‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ Mission is being observed from 16th September 2022 till 02nd October 2022 by the Northern Railway. Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern railway administered the Swachhata Pledged on “Swachhta Pakhwara” over Railways.

Principal Heads of Departments of Headquarters and other senior railway officials were also present on the occasion while Divisional Railway Managers, Workshops Heads, and Units joined the program through a web link.

Speaking on the occasion Gangal said that keeping trains and railway premises clean is everyone’s responsibility. During the Swachhata Pakhwara, intensive cleaning and sanitization of stations, trains, tracks, colonies, and other railway establishments is being carried out with a special focus on plastic waste management. To create awareness about keeping the railway premises clean and safe webinars are being organized.

During the webinar, speakers of N.G.O. and experts on the environment from various government, private and non-governmental organizations shall address and participate.

Steps were taken by railways for proper solid waste management, saving of water and conservation of energy, a convergence of IR initiatives with the Swachh Bharat Mission, green rating of railway stations, combating plastic waste, and perspectives on the circular economy would also be discussed in the webinar.