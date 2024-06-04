North East: BJP wins 4 seats, leading in 9; Congress wins 2 seats, leading in 5

Out of the total 25 seats in North East India, the BJP has won 4 seats, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, and is leading in another 9 seats in Assam, with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leading in one seat each.

The Congress gained ground in Manipur by leading in two seats and winning one seat each in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The party is leading in three seats in Assam, according to the Election Commission data.

By evening, the BJP was leading in 9 seats in North East, while its allies were ahead in three, out of the total 25 seats in the region, including Sikkim.

This is a decline from the 19 seats the NDA secured in 2019, with the BJP winning 14 and its allies 5.

In contrast, the Congress is seeing a resurgence in the North East. It is leading in seven seats in the region, an improvement from the four seats it won in 2019.

Additionally, regional parties are making a notable impact on the electoral landscape.

In the sole Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement’s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha got elected with a margin of 68,288 votes against Mizo National Front’s K Vanlalvena.

In Assam, which holds a maximum of 14 seats in the region, the BJP is leading in 9 seats. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), are leading in two other seats.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has emerged victorious in the Jorhat constituency, while results are awaited from other 13 constituencies. In the Dibrugarh constituency, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes.

A significant development in Assam is the complete defeat of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), with its leader, Badruddin Ajmal, trailing by a huge margin in the Dhubri constituency to Congress candidate Rockybul Hussain.

In Tripura, the BJP continues its strong performance, winning both parliamentary seats. Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb won in the Tripura West constituency, while Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman secured victory in Tripura East.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has won both seats, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju winning comfortably in Arunachal West and Tapir Gao retaining his seat in Arunachal East.

In Manipur, a state often plagued by unrest, Congress is leading in both parliamentary seats. JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is ahead in Inner Manipur, while Alfred Kanngam S Arthur leads in Outer Manipur.

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) faced significant setbacks, with both its candidates losing by large margins.

Congress’s Saleng Marak won with a margin of more than 3.14 lakh votes against former minister Agatha Sangma, the sister of the Meghalaya Chief Minister, in Tura.

Overall, the election results highlight a shifting political landscape in the North East, with the BJP facing challenges, the Congress making gains, and regional parties strengthening their foothold.