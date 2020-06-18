The noose is slowly tightening around a group of Bollywood celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Karan Johar, in connection with the suicide of young Bihar actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the number of cases multiplying every day and the politicians mounting pressures for a CBI probe into the entire incident.

Sushant, 34, who hails from Bihar’s Purnia district had committed suicide on 14 June and many allege he had gone into depression after facing torture from the “Bollywood gang”.

In a fresh development, the Swarn Sena’s national president Bhagwat Sharma filed a case against Salman Khan and Karah Johar in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Patna, today charging the accused persons with instigating Sushant to commit suicide.

“We will legally drag the accused persons to the Patna court and won’t allow their films to be released in Bihar,” Sharma told newsmen after registering a case in the court.

The new case was registered against them barely a day after another such case was filed in the Muzaffarpur court against eight Bollywood celebrities, charging them with forcing the promising actor to end his life. Those made accused in the case included Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor and others under various sections of the IPC. If the charges are proved the accused could get jail up to 10 years.

In the complaint petition filed in the Muzaffarpur court, the complaint Sudhir Kumar Ojha said after watching TV news channels and going through newspapers, he came to know how the accused persons had hatched a conspiracy against the young actor to ensure he doesn’t get work in the film industry.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which ultimately prompted him to take the extreme step,” Ojha mentioned in his three-page complaint petition.

He alleged for the past several months, the accused persons had been torturing Sushsant in some way or the other as they were jealous of the promising actor who had left a deep imprint on the film industry through his acting.

Even the political leaders have jumped into the entire controversy and sought a fair and independent probe into the suicide so as to provide justice to the actor. The entire story got a political colour today when Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, son of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanded a full investigation into the matter and asked the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to act into the matter.

“The people close to him (Sushant) said the actor has become a victim of conspiracy and Groupism in Bollywood. I have been told several top filmmakers had boycotted him for being an ‘outsider’, which prompted him to end his life,” Chirag said in a letter to the Bihar chief minister today. He added the print, electronic and social media too are full of such stories.

“Given this situation, the LJP demands the chief minister to interfere into the matter and ask the Maharashtra counterpart to order for a deep investigation into the matter so that justice could be delivered to the actor who left us so early,” Chirag said in a One-page letter to the Bihar CM.

The BJP, on the other hand, sought for a CBI probe into the circumstances leading to Sushant’s suicide. The state convener of the BJP (arts and culture cell) Varun Kumar Singh said the people across the country are surprised over the suicide of the Bihar actor and want the truth to come out.

“So we request you to get the matter investigated by the country’s premier investigation agency, the CBI,” said Singh in his letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. Meanwhile, the ashes of the actor were immersed in the Ganga in Patna by his family members.