Non-local J&K voter: Opposition under Article 370 hangover, BJP says

Accusing Opposition parties of living under the hangover of abrogated Article 370 on Thursday, BJP’s chief spokesperson of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Sunil Sethi justified the Election Commission’s decision to enroll non-locals in the voter lists of J&K.

He stated that the decision to give voting rights to non-locals in legislative assembly elections, who ordinarily reside in the Union Territory of J&K, is constitutionally correct. It follows the same procedure as it is applicable in the rest of the country.

The Constitution gives the right to all citizens of India, who are not barred by any law, to choose to be a voter in any area, state or Union Territory where they ordinarily reside. The same has been made applicable to J&K. Since there is a provision of One India, One Law post Article 370.

Sethi said, “Opposition parties are trying to project a wrong picture and it appears as if they are still living in abrogated Article 370 era. They are somehow trying to create exceptions in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, which is not permissible.”

“People of J&K have welcomed the decision of complete jelling of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union without any exception or reservation. The political parties too will have to realize and live with it,” the BJP spokesperson said, adding that if a person from J&K ordinarily residing in any other part of the country has the right to get himself registered there as voter, then why J&K will have a separate law here.