Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourns the death of Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan by saying that his noble ideals will always be remembered.

“His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan was a remarkable personality who served humanity and worked hard to improve the lives the poor and downtrodden. He was blessed with abundance of empathy and humility. His noble ideals will always be remembered. RIP,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

A few months ago, I had the honour of addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. Here is what I had said during the occasion. https://t.co/yWIBFm7I0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

PM also shared a few months back video in which he addressed the 90th birthday celebrations of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

PM Modi wished for long and healthy life for Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan and described him as someone “passionate about the removal of poverty and women empowerment.”

The video was of June which was attended by the followers of Mar Thoma Church virually from all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister had said that Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He remarked, “Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma has been particularly passionate about women empowerment and removal of poverty. The Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ.”

The Prime Minister said that India has always been open to spiritual influences from many sources. Quoting Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma “Humility which is a virtue, is always fruitful in good works”. PM said that it is with this spirit of humility Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Indians, especially in areas such as healthcare and education. He said that Mar Thoma Church played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and was at the fore-front of working towards national integration.