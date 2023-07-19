No to Opposition front: Mayawati to go alone in LS polls

In a major setback to the Opposition unity before the Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati has announced to contest the 2024 LS polls alone except in Punjab and Haryana.

Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday told reporters that her party will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone along with assembly polls in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. However, in Haryana and Punjab, it will contest elections in alliance with regional parties in both Lok Sabha polls and in assembly polls, she clarified.

On the Opposition coming together under a new banner, Mayawati said the parties are forging alliances for their own vested interest, just to gain power. Targeting the Congress, she said the party was going with casteist and capitalist forces like himself.

Advertisement

The BSP chief further said that the Congress remembers Dalits, backwards and the poor only when it is out of power. “Neither BJP nor Congress cares for anyone when they are in power. In 2014, the BJP had promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh each in the accounts of every poor, which was never fulfilled,” she added.

Describing the Opposition alliance as a forced alliance for their personal interest, Mayawati said that the BSP will strengthen its alliance partner in the upcoming elections.

On Tuesday, Opposition parties in a meeting in Bangaluru had announced a new front named “INDIA” to fight against the ruling NDA led by Narendra Modi.