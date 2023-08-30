No to INDIA, no to NDA: Mayawati asks media not to spread rumours

Denying any move to join either the Opposition alliance INDIA or the BJP-led NDA, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said she won’t be in any alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in four states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana and Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Hence, she asked the media not to create any confusion or spread rumours about the BSP’s pre-poll alliance with any group.

In a couple of posts on X , the BSP chief said that the NDA and the INDIA are largely alliances of parties with anti-poor casteist, communal, pro-dhannaseth, and capitalist policies, against whose policies her party is continuously struggling. Hence, the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise.

“Hence appeal to the media – no fake news please,” she pleaded.

Mayawati said the BSP, like in 2007, will go it alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in four states by connecting crores of voters neglected/scattered on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the manipulations of the opponents. The media should not spread misconceptions again and again, she urged.

She said although everyone is eager to have alliance with the BSP if they do not do so, the Opposition accuses them of collusion with the BJP like a cat scratching a pillar. “If you meet them, then you are secular, if you don’t, then you are with BJP. This is grossly unfair and if grapes are found then it is better, otherwise the grapes are sour, like the saying,” she added.

Mayawati, clarifying about the expulsion of Imran Masood, said after being expelled from the BSP, the former MLA from Saharanpur is busy praising the Congress and top leaders of that party, due to which it is natural for people to question why he left this party first and then went to another party? How can people trust such people?

The statement of Mayawati ended the speculations about Mayawati’s participation in the meetings of the Opposition coalition INDIA to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.