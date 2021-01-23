India has not received any request from Pakistan for the supply of Indian-made vaccines on a government-to-government or commercial basis though many other countries have shown interest in accessing the Covid-19 shots to grapple with the pandemic, the government said today.

Addressing a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the supplies of Indian-made vaccines were underway both as gifts as well as on a commercial basis. He recalled Modi’s statement that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis.

“As we announced on 19 January, our grant assistance of vaccines to the neighbouring countries commenced on 20 January. On the first day, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines were supplied to Bhutan and 1 lakh doses to Maldives as grant assistance,” the spokesperson added.