No political vendetta, says Mann on former Cong minister’s arrest

A day after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former minister and state’s Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the food grains transportation scam, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ruled out vendetta against political leaders in the state.

“No leader is being arrested due to political vendetta. All the work is being done according to the law. Earlier Congress used to say arrest us, now that they have been arrested, they say why have we been arrested,” CM told reporters on the side lines of an official function.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday produced former minister in the court today. The court, agreeing with the arguments of the public prosecutor, has given the police remand of Ashu for four days till 27 August. Further, a contractor Telu Ram has been sent in a remand till 25 August. The Vigilance Bureau counsel had sought a seven-day police remand of Ashu.