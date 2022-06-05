Have no plans to enter politics: Moosewala’s father

Amid appeals to get singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha from the Sangrur constituency, Moosewala’s father on Saturday took to the social media and appealed to the people to not pay heed to any rumours.

Using his son’s Instagram account to share a video message, Singh said various talks were doing the rounds on social media and he felt very sad about it but people should not believe them. He said his son’s pyre had yet not doused and he had no intention to contest any election.

He also thanked the people for standing with him in his hour of distress and requested the fans of Moosewala to attend his bhog ceremony on 8 June where he would share his thoughts with those present.

The 28-year-old singer, who unsuccessfully contested the February 2022 Assembly election from the Mansa seat as a candidate for Congress, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants on 29 May.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had on Friday appealed to all political parties in Punjab to get Moosewala’s father elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha as a “consensus candidate” from the Sangrur.

Earlier agricultural economist Dr. Sardara Singh Johl had made a suggestion for the same. “I feel it may be a bit helpful consolation if the father of Sidhu Moosewala is persuaded to be elected in the by-election to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also endorsed Johl’s views.