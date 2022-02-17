No plan to evacuate Indians from Ukraine: MEA

India today said it has no immediate plan to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine in view of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“We have no immediate evacuation plans, so we don’t have any special flights. However, there are a limited number of flights under the air bubble arrangements, restrictions on a number of flights and passengers have been removed,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said Indian carriers were being encouraged to operate chartered flights between India and Ukraine.

According to reports, there are nearly 20000 Indian nationals in Ukraine, of which some 18000 are students studying in different universities.

Asked how India looked at the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the spokesperson said New Delhi’s position has been clear and consistent. New Delhi desired a sustained diplomatic dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the issue, he added.