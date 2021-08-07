Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / No permit required for domestic tourists for visiting inner line areas of Ladakh

No permit required for domestic tourists for visiting inner line areas of Ladakh

However, foreign tourists still need to apply for an inner line permit to visit these protected areas.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | August 7, 2021 12:32 pm

Eastern Ladakh, Ministry of Defence, India, LAC, China, Indian Army

(Photo: iStock)

In a major relief to domestic tourists, the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday completely removed the requirement of inner line permit (ILP) for the Indian nationals, including domestic tourists and local residents, to visit the notified protected areas of Ladakh.

It was earlier mandatory for the tourists to apply for an ILP from the district administration to travel to protected areas of Ladakh. Now the domestic tourists no longer require an ILP to visit the popular tourist circuits, including Nubra valley, Pangong Lake, Tsomoriri Lake and the Aryan villages.

However, foreign tourists still need to apply for an inner line permit to visit these protected areas. The validity of the ILP for foreign tourists to visit these protected areas, which was earlier seven days, has now been extended up to 15 days.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

India, China pull out troops from friction point Gogra in Ladakh
Jammu and Kashmir statehood to be reinstated at 'appropriate time'
Eid celebrated across J&K, Ladakh