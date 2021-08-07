No permit required for domestic tourists for visiting inner line areas of Ladakh

In a major relief to domestic tourists, the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday completely removed the requirement of inner line permit (ILP) for the Indian nationals, including domestic tourists and local residents, to visit the notified protected areas of Ladakh.

It was earlier mandatory for the tourists to apply for an ILP from the district administration to travel to protected areas of Ladakh. Now the domestic tourists no longer require an ILP to visit the popular tourist circuits, including Nubra valley, Pangong Lake, Tsomoriri Lake and the Aryan villages.

However, foreign tourists still need to apply for an inner line permit to visit these protected areas. The validity of the ILP for foreign tourists to visit these protected areas, which was earlier seven days, has now been extended up to 15 days.