No new car, humility, Tejashwi tips for RJD ministers

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, issued a series of do’s and don’ts to the ministerial colleagues from his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in an obvious attempt at image makeover for his party.

Lalu Prasad’s heir apparent came out with the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been prohibited from buying new cars and allowing visitors to touch feet.

He wrote: “Ministers made from the quota of Rashtriya Janata Dal will not buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department.”

What’s intriguing about the guidelines is that they include the mannerism to be followed by the newly nominated ministers. “Greetings should be exchanged with namaste or aadab,” said Yadav in his tweet.

The guidelines came at a time when the RJD is facing the heat over the criminal cases pending in the courts against many of its ministers.

He went on to issue an instruction to the ministers to conduct themselves “with dignity and humility” and give primacy to helping the poor “irrespective of their religion and caste”.

“Please also promote exchange of books or pens in place of bouquets,” urged the leader who now appears to project a more mature image of himself.

In an apparent move to confine RJD members from getting pride of their party being the largest partner, he emphasized the term “under the leadership of honourable chief minister” twice while instructing ministers to reassure probity, transparency and quick action and make use of social media to apprise the people of the government’s steps.

The BJP, which has been continuously targeting the new coalition after loss of power due to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quiting NDA alleging attempts at breaking away his JD(U), reacted with sarcasm.

“The script is well written. But who is going to read and understand… Nonetheless, in the interests of Bihar we appeal to the ministers to heed the advice of Tejashwi bhai,” quipped BJP Spokesman Nikhil Anand

(With inputs from agencies)