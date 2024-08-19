No need for secret ties with BJP: TN CM Stalin

Debunking the criticism and speculation of the ruling DMK entering into a secret relationship with the BJP, heading the Union Government, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, on Monday, asserted that there is no need for the Dravidian major to cosy up with the saffron party.

The chief minister was responding primarily to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) who had alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releasing the coin to commemorate the centenary of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi exposed the secret relationship between the two parties. “We have been telling this for long and it has come true now,” EPS, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, had said.

“Some people are unable to digest Rajnath Singh heaping praise on Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). Even DMK leaders would not have spoken so high of him. Singh’s words have come from his heart and there was no compulsion for him,” Stalin said while speaking after solemnising the marriage of party legislator KPS Sankar at Thiruvottiyur in north Chennai. “Because the event was held with Singh, reports have been generated that DMK is in a relationship with the BJP. Each one is giving a different angle to this. There is no necessity or need for us to have a secret engagement,” he asserted.

“Unlike EPS who crawled (towards the feet of VK Sasikala, confidant of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) to secure power, the DMK has no such compulsion. While we give due respect to everyone, we would not give up our legitimate rights and I make this pledge in the name of Anna (DMK founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai),” he said, adding that those who had not even conducted a single condolence meeting for Jayalalithaa despite owing to her for their growth have no locus standi to criticise the DMK.

“EPS has asked why Rahul Gandhi was not invited for the coin release. He should understand that it was a Union government event and not a function organised by the DMK. His criticism of the coin not having Tamil exposes his ignorance. Coins of leaders have Hindi and English, the exception being that of Anna and Kalaignar. The coin on Kalaignar has ‘Tamil Vellum’ (victory for Tamil),” Stalin said.

However, political analysts see the release event clearly indicated a cordial relationship between the DMK and the BJP which are ideologically poles apart. “This is not about electoral alliance between these two parties. That would be a disaster for both and makes zero sense. This is about an understanding that in return for no harassment from the agencies, they will work together to sink the AIADMK. Stalin needs a free run in the state and needs to establish his son as the successor and the BJP needs the AIADMK decimated so that it emerges as the main rival to the DMK,” explains Sumanth C Raman.

As such there is more to it than what meets the eye in the BJP becoming suddenly magnanimous towards the DMK. Even rightwing commentator Raveendran Duraisamy concurs with this saying, “It is preposterous to expect the DMK to exit the INDIA bloc, but it is in the interest of both the BJP and DMK.”