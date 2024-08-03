‘No historical evidence of Lord Ram’: TN Minister’s remarks irks BJP

In a controversial statement, Tamil Nadu’s Transport Minister Sivasankar has questioned the historical existence of Lord Ram during an event celebrating the birth anniversary of Chola Emperor Rajendra Chola in Ariyalur.

The minister’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai, who termed his remarks an attempt to undermine Hindu traditions and history.

Speaking at the event, Sivasankar said that it is important to celebrate the legacy of Rajendra Chola, citing historical evidence of the emperor’s contributions.

“We must celebrate the birthday anniversary of our great ruler Rajendra Chola, who made our land proud. We should celebrate his birthday; otherwise, people may be compelled to celebrate something that has no connection or evidence to them,” he stated.

The minister went on to contrast the documented history of Rajendra Chola with what he claimed was a lack of evidence for Lord Ram’s existence.

“To show that Rajendra Chola lives on, there are ponds constructed by him, temples built by him, and his name is mentioned in scripts, sculptures, and other artefacts. We have history and evidence for it, but there is no evidence or historical record of Lord Ram’s existence. They call him (Ram) an avatar. An avatar can’t be born. It is being done to manipulate us, hide our history, and present another history as superior,” Sivasankar added.

The BJP, quick to respond, accused the DMK of hypocrisy, questioning it suddenly obsession with Lord Ram.

“DMK’s sudden obsession with Bhagwan Shri Ram is truly a sight to behold–who would’ve thought? Just last week, DMK’s Law Minister Thiru Raghupathy declared that Bhagwan Shri Ram was the ultimate champion of social justice, the pioneer of secularism, and the one who proclaimed equality for all,” Annamalai posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He continued, “Fast forward to today, and we have the scam-tainted DMK Transport Minister, Thiru Shiva Shankar, boldly asserting that Lord Ram never existed, claiming it’s all a ploy to erase the Cholan history. Isn’t it fascinating how quickly DMK leaders’ memories fade?”

“Weren’t they the same folks who opposed our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi for installing the Chola Dynasty Sengol in the new Parliament Complex?” he questioned, while referring to the INDIA bloc leaders’ demand to remove Sengol from Parliament and replace it with a copy of the Constitution.