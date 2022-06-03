I have no grudge against any party or person: PM

Emphasising that there should be a strong opposition in the country with political parties dedicated to democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, emphatically stated that he had no personal grudge against any political party or person.

“I want the parties trapped in the clutches of the dynasty to free themselves from this disease and to cure themselves. Only then the democracy of India will be strong, and the youth of the country will get maximum opportunity to join politics,” he said at a public function at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, the ancestral village of President Ram Nath Kovind.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

In the context of democracy, the PM said It was dynasty politics that throttled talents not only in politics but also in every field and prevented fresh talent from growing.

Modi pointed out that he, President Kovind, Governor, and the chief minister have all emerged from villages or small towns. ”Our struggles and direct contact with poverty and village life have strengthened our sanskars (values), this is the strength of our democracy. In India, even the poorest of the poor born in a village can reach to the post of president, prime minister, governor, or chief minister,” he added.

He said he was happy to visit the village that has witnessed the childhood of the President and also saw him rise to the highest office of the country.