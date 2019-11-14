A day after the Pakistan Army’s remarks came that the government was considering various legal options for the review of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Pakistan government has ruled out any deal with India on the matter.

It further said that any step taken to implement the International Court of Justice’s order will be done as per the Constitution.

The Kulbhushan Jadhav case is one of the controversial case having India and Pakistan as parties in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Jadhav a 49-year-old Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. The Indian side maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from Navy. India challenged Pakistan’s decision in the International Court of Justice.

On July 17, 2019, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad said, “There will be no deal, all decision will be as per local laws.”

India had argued that consular access is being denied to Jadhav which is in violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The ICJ in its 42-page order held that “a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review” of the sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav that had strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

However, the ICJ had rejected India’s remedies including annulment of the military court’s decision convicting Jadhav his release and safe passage to India.

On September 2, Pakistan granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav under the direction of the ICJ.