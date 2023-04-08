No daughter’s marriage will be delayed, no patient’s treatment hampered for lack of funds: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured the economically underprivileged people of the state that their medical treatment would not be affected and their daughter’s marriage would not get delayed due to lack of funds.

During the Janata Darshan programme organized at the Gorakhnath temple, the CM said, “Don’t worry or panic; the government is prepared to assist any victims or those in need.” CM Yogi listened to the problems of about 300 people and assured all of them that his government’s top priority is to solve people’s issues. He also directed officers to treat the problems of people with utmost seriousness and sensitivity and to resolve them right away.

The CM further said that the benefit of the welfare schemes of the government should be extended to the needy. Strict legal action should be taken against anyone who occupies property illegally or engages in bullying.

The Chief Minister also took serious note of the difficulties faced by a woman from Kushinagar in arranging her daughter’s marriage due to financial constraints and ordered the officials to provide the benefit of Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana to her. “The woman should be given full financial support for her daughter’s wedding”, he added.

Similarly, when a woman asked the Chief Minister for financial support so that her husband, who had heart disease, could receive treatment, the Chief Minister asked about the current status of treatment and advised her to get him admitted to a hospital, assuring her that all the necessary funds would be made available to her.

He directed the officers to complete the process of estimation for treatment and make it available to the government. He said the funds will be released to the concerned hospital as soon as the process is completed.

During his visit to the Gorakhnath temple, CM Yogi spent some time in the early morning with the cows in the Goseva Kendra (Goshala) of the temple. CM Yogi called the cows by their names like Gauri, Shyama, Ganga, and Bhola, and also fed them jaggery. He also gave necessary instructions to the Gaushala workers on how to take care of the cows.