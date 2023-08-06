No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in LS

The opposition on August 8 will move the no-confidence motion against the Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion.

According to the list of business for Tuesday (August 8), Gogoi will move the no-confidence motion, which says “That this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers”.

According to Parliament sources, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin once it is moved on August 8, and is likely to continue throughout the next two days, i.e., August 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10.

The agenda of business for August 9 and 10, however, is yet to be announced officially.

On August 1, the Congress-led opposition alliance INDIA’s floor leaders had boycotted the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in protest against the government not officially confirming any date for initiating discussion on the no-confidence motion brought against it.

However, later on the same day, official sources had said that the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up between August 8, 9 and 10.

Though it was not officially confirmed at that time.

Birla on July 26 had informed the Lok Sabha that he had received the no-confidence motion from Congre