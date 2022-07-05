‘No clean chit in desecration of Guru Granth Sahib’

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of playing politics over the 2015 firing and desecration incidents, the ruling AAP, on Tuesday, denied giving clean chit to any persons or political party in the Behbal Kalan in the matter.

The SAD leadership was blamed for this heinous crime without any evidence.

As then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal were found no mention in the investigation report of the three cases relating to the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases the SAD, on Monday, sought an apology from the Congress and AAP for their “outrageous lies”.

Reacting to this, AAP’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the investigation is still underway and those claiming to have got a clean chit in these cases will not be spared if found guilty during the investigation.

Accusing the former SAD and Congress governments of shielding the perpetrators of Behbal Kalan firing and desecration incidents, he said justice was delayed in these cases due to match-fixing by both the parties (Congress and SAD).

The AAP leader said it’s due to the strenuous efforts under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government, Advocate General (AG) gingerly pursued the case and Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions seeking the quashing of FIR and Investigation conducted into the Behbal Kalan firing.

He said as a result of the challan presented by AG against political leaders and senior officials, the case was quashed by the High Court. This reflects on the firm commitment of the AAP government to bring the guilty to book and deliver justice to ‘Sikh Sangats’ and Punjabis.

Kang said while the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the firing on innocent protestors took place during the SAD regime, the Congress led by former Chief Ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi failed to defend the investigation into the Kotkapura incidents.

“However, AAP is not here to gain political mileage over this serious issue and justice will be delivered to the people of Punjab in the Behbal Kalan firing case and Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’ stolen incidents and other matters soon,” Kang added.