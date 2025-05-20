‘No air defence guns deployed at Golden temple’: SGPC denies Army claim

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), along with religious leaders, denied Indian Army Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha’s claim that air defence guns were deployed at Sri Harmandir Sahib during heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

In a statement on Tuesday, Giani Amarjeet Singh, Additional Head Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, dismissed the claim as “shockingly untrue and out rightly false”.

He clarified that while the Sikh shrine had cooperated fully with the directives from the local administration during the city-wide blackout by switching off exterior and rooftop lights, at no point was any permission granted for the deployment of military equipment, let alone air defence guns, within the sacred premises.

He emphasized that the sanctity and daily religious practices of Sri Harmandar Sahib were preserved without compromise. “Lights remained on in all areas where the religious code of conduct (Maryada) was being observed,” said Giani Amarjeet Singh.

“No one has the right to interfere with our religious practices. The claim that permission was given by the Head Granthi for such a deployment is completely false,” he added.

Refuting the Army officer’s comments, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said there was no contact whatsoever from the military regarding any plan to deploy weapons at Sri Harmandar Sahib.

According to him, the only communication received was from the district administration regarding blackouts — which the SGPC complied with, ensuring no disruption to religious ceremonies.

Advocate Dhami noted that a large number of devotees continued visiting the shrine during the blackout, and if any air defence guns had been deployed, “the Sangat (congregation) would have certainly noticed”.

Giani Raghbir Singh, the Head Granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib, who was on an overseas visit during the period in question, said that there had been no communication with him, nor any military deployment at the shrine.

It is worth mentioning here that the Army said on Monday during the recent heightened tensions with Pakistan, it had “mobilised additional modern air defence assets” to neutralise the enemy’s aerial threats aimed at critical sites such as the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other cities across the state of Punjab.