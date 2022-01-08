NMDC to add 7 MTPA capacity from Donimalai Iron Mine

India’s leading Iron ore manufacturing company, NMDC, is going to increase its capacity by 7 MTPA (Million tons per annum) from Donimalai Iron Mine in Karnataka, the company claimed here on Saturday.

The Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the 7.0 MTPA Screening and Beneficiation Plant at NMDC’s Donimalai Iron Ore Mine in Karnataka today.

The Steel Minister also reviewed operations at the Donimalai and Kumaraswamy iron ore mines and the NMDC Pellet Plant. He further asked NMDC officials to create an iron and steel powerhouse to achieve the Steel Vision 2030.

He directed close monitoring of execution and commissioning of ongoing projects so that they could be completed on priority. “The mining sector must be deeply conscious of its impact on the environment. Sustainable mining practices and conservation initiatives are the need of the hour. It is a matter of pride that NMDC is committed to eco-friendly mining,” the Minister said.

It is noteworthy that at present NMDC produces 7.0 MTPA Iron Ore from the Donimalai mine which is processed by SP-1. Kumaraswamy Iron ore mine has a capacity of 7.0 MTPA which will be enhanced to 10.0 MTPA in the future.

To process iron ore from Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine, the setting up of SP-2 Screening Plant of 7.0 MTPA capacity is under progress with a future provision of increasing its capacity to 10.0 MTPA. Provisions are also being made for SP-2 to process iron ore from both KIOM and Donimalai.