Nitish links with BJP still intact, alleges Prashant Kishor

SNS | New Delhi | October 21, 2022 3:28 pm

Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar (ANI File Photo)

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist, on Thursday, claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s channels of communication with BJP are not closed even after leaving the NDA in August this year to rejoin with RJD. He also alleged that Kumar maintained his links with the saffron party through Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Kishor said some people think that Nitish Kumar is working towards a bigger alliance against the BJP at the Centre, but “this is not very credible”. In this context, he pointed out that of the 17 years that he has been chief minister, 14 years he has held the post with the support of the BJP.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past.

Today while taking a jibe at Prasant’s comment, Nitish Kumar tweeted, “He speaks for his own publicity & can speak whatever he wants, we don’t care. He’s young. There was a time when I respected him…those whom I respected had disrespected me.”

Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP in August this year and took the oath again as Bihar chief minister after rejoining with Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan.

Meanwhile, Kishor, who had joined the JD-U and was a national vice president of the JD-U, was expelled from the party in January 2020 for “acting against the party’s decisions”.

(With Inputs from ANI)

